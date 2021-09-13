| 16.9°C Dublin

Connacht treatment must be a watershed moment for women’s rugby – but only if enough people care

David Kelly

Video a reminder that as much as words might matter, actions and pictures matter much, much more

Shannon Touhey of Connacht celebrates after scoring her side's first try with team-mate Catherine Martin during the Vodafone Women&rsquo;s Interprovincial Championship match against Ulster at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

The video circulating of Connacht’s women players last weekend is as disgustingly damaging to the IRFU as were the 2017 revelations to the FAI of Ireland’s international soccer players being forced to change in airport toilets.

In this instance, the sights from the TikTok video which circulated on Sunday evening can perhaps hopefully serve to prove more powerful than any words – regardless of the mealy-mouthed apologies from IRFU panjandrums on high to their odiously obsequious acceptance by Connacht Rugby themselves.

We are being told that the denizens of rugby want to draw a “line in the sand” on this one.

