The video circulating of Connacht’s women players last weekend is as disgustingly damaging to the IRFU as were the 2017 revelations to the FAI of Ireland’s international soccer players being forced to change in airport toilets.

In this instance, the sights from the TikTok video which circulated on Sunday evening can perhaps hopefully serve to prove more powerful than any words – regardless of the mealy-mouthed apologies from IRFU panjandrums on high to their odiously obsequious acceptance by Connacht Rugby themselves.

We are being told that the denizens of rugby want to draw a “line in the sand” on this one.

They can sing it.

For this truly must be a watershed moment for the sport if there remain enough people passionately committed to care about it.

However, whether there are enough of those involved and/or interested in the sport, and deeply caring of it, might remain questionable.

After all, there was little coverage of the incident in any broadcast, online or print media until early this morning.

Indeed, despite their live broadcast on TG4, there was limited coverage of the interprovincial championships at all.

If anything, the sporting focus has been on Ciara Griffin and her Irish team who will play Spain at 5pm this evening as they begin their bid to qualify for the next World Cup.

But is there really such a difference between an Irish international women’s team competing on the global stage and the Connacht women’s team forced to strip and change beside rat-infested rubbish skips before Saturday’s Interprovincial finale in Donnybrook?

In a word – and to be specific, that word is “elite” – there is absolutely none at all. And a year ago there was officially none at all.

Cast your mind back to that period 12 months ago, when Griffin’s side had defeated Italy in the Six Nations – albeit without changing beside the Dodder’s watery emissaries of pestilence – before being peremptorily refused “elite” status by the Irish government ahead of their final game.

Ireland would not have been able to fulfil their final fixture in France, as the Government denied them a derogation from the 14-day quarantine required after returning from countries who were then not on the green travel list.

That's because the international rugby team were not classed as an elite squad for the purposes of exemptions from the rules regarding sport in Ireland during pandemic restrictions.

They were not deemed "high-performance" athletes.

The IRFU didn’t exactly bleat from the rooftops about this slight as the French politely stepped in and offered to travel to Ireland instead; a gesture which was ultimately undone by their own internal Covid issues.

This year, however, the Irish senior team were, quietly and appropriately, granted elite status like their soccer and GAA counterparts.

However, unlike the performers in the women’s national soccer league, who are designated elite as the competition is deemed a pathway towards the senior side, the Irish interprovincial league was not afforded a similar status.

The IRFU made this very clear as they sought to deflect responsibility while apologising for the “inconvenience” (quite the euphemism, that one).

They referred to “current government guidelines” which still require teams who are not elite to change outdoors.

However, this did not necessarily explain why the IRFU did not seek to over-ride these concerns by applying for elite status on behalf of their interprovincial players.

Did anyone think to ask the question?

In the first two rounds of the interprovincial series, there were no reported issues in Ulster; obviously, as different government guidelines are in place there; nor or in Cork, where players had far more comfortable circumstances in which to change

In Dublin, however, “an unacceptable error in relation to the positioning of temporary changing facilities”, as acknowledged by the IRFU, resulted in the disgusting images being posted online.

However, if these facilities – another neat euphemism there – were so “unacceptable”, and if the IRFU were so grievously remorseful, might it not have been more prudent, and perhaps at a minimum polite, to issue an apology before their participants were shunting around half-naked amidst such squalor?

Or was it just the online opprobrium which prompted such a belated act of contrition?

It is also quite unclear who made this “error” or indeed why Connacht’s players deemed the error sufficiently unimportant not to make such a song and dance out of it as so many others have done.

Now that it has been broadcast for all to see, do the Connacht coaches and players, who have now issued a collective stance of omerta, really assume that this is their place in the grand scheme of things?

All these questions have been posed to the IRFU and await answer.

Irish people never witnessed the female soccer team’s multiple, private humiliations before 2017 but they learned of them when they bravely launched an impassioned stand in Liberty Hall and aired their grievances in public.

Within Irish rugby, there is a thinly concealed perception that players are fearful of speaking out, whether it is the minimal financial supports provided to the senior side or the kind of nonsense that Connacht had to put up with at the weekend.

It’s not like the IRFU haven’t been down this road before; it is less than a decade since they shunted a side into a quite horrendous air and rail trip during the Six Nations in 2012 away to France.

To their credit, they have radically transformed their support for the senior side since but the team that won a Grand Slam in 2013 had dipped alarmingly since then, hence their desperate qualification World Cup bid beginning later today.

And, despite increased participation, the structures beneath the senior side remain palpably unfit for purpose while the administration leaves much to be desired.

It is only a few months since the head coach admitted he did not know who ran the sport in this country, before eventually being prompted with an answer that the IRFU ensured was broadcast far and wide.

They have been rather less forthcoming this weekend.

Sadly, as with other controversies in women’s sport, the weekend’s incident has cast a cloud on activities on the field, as well as undermining a remarkable run of achievements by Irish female sports stars in recent months.

On Saturday, Griffin and her team watched Munster lift the Interprovincial championship on TG4 from their Italy base.

All of them keenly understand their responsibility in becoming role models for the next generation. Can’t see, can’t be, and all that.

It is not clear whether everyone is on the same page.

“Deliver communications which give out a clear, consistent and compelling message around the vital role of women and girls in Irish rugby,” reads a line from the IRFU’s “Strategic Plan”.

“Wow great job getting changed beside the dump (face palm emoji) don't mind the rats", reads the caption on the widely seen video from Donnybrook.

A reminder that as much as words might matter, actions and pictures matter much, much more.