Connacht scrum-half Matthew Devine hopes Welsh rout sets up U-20s for French test

Ireland U-20 Matthew Devine scores his side's second try during their commanding victory over Wales in the U-20 Six Nations clash at Musgrave Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

He may be the only Connacht player on the Ireland U -20s Six Nations panel, but scrum-half Matthew Devine insists he feels right at home within the team room.

The Corinthians man (above) was the sole western representative when head coach Richie Murphy named his squad for the championship, and he started in their 53-5 win over Wales in Musgrave Park last week.

Even though there are no familiar accents around him, the exciting No 9 – who is the son of former Connacht wing and Offaly footballer Mike Devine – doesn’t feel out of place among his team-mates.

“There’s lads from the four provinces and the IQ (Irish-qualified) lads, so there’s no real boundaries, everyone is just one group,” explains Devine, who drops to the bench for tomorrow’s second game away to France (8.0).

“I remember from some of the U-18s camps that I would have met some of the lads before but everyone has been great and there’s no cliques or anything. We’re all one big group.”

Murphy has made four changes to the side that beat Wales for the trip to Aix-en-Provence tomorrow, with Aitzol King, Daniel Hawkshaw, Ethan Coughlan and Rory McGuire brought in to start.

“It’s obviously going to be challenging for any team going into France. They are going to be a good team every year but as a group we are all very excited about the opportunity before us,” claims Devine.

IRELAND U-20 (v France) – P Campbell; A King, B Brownlee, D Hawkshaw, S Mallon; C Tector, E Coughlan; J Boyle, J McCormick, R McGuire; C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey; J McNabney, R Crothers (capt), J Culhane. Reps: J Hanlon, O Michel, D McSweeney, A McNamee, C Moloney, M Devine, T Butler, D O’Grady