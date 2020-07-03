Wing Wootton completes season-long loan deal from Munster to Connacht

Connacht have further boosted their back-line options by snapping up Munster winger Alex Wootton on a season-long loan deal.

Wootton is the third Munster player to join Connacht this summer, as he follows Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver to the Sportsground.

Injury hampered Wootton's progress this season, which meant that he only managed to make two appearances for Munster – the last of which came in November of last year.

The 25-year old, former Ireland U-20 international, will hope to reignite his career with Connacht, who were in the market for a winger to offset the loss of Niyi Adeolokun.

Although born and raised in England, Wootton came through the Munster Academy since he moved to Limerick in 2016.

He was famously picked ahead of Simon Zebo in the 2018 Heineken Cup semi-final defeat to Racing 92, but has been unable to kick on since then.

"Alex is a great person and a talented player, we wish him all the best at Connacht," Munster coach Johann van Graan.

Read More

"Unfortunately, he got injured over the past year and struggled to fight his way back into the team. He's looking for playing time and we wish him well with the move."

Connacht will welcome Wootton's versatility because while he has largely played on the wing, he can also cover full-back.

"I am really pleased to welcome Alex Wootton to the province," Connacht boss Any Friend commented.

"Alex is a very exciting back three player who has all the talent to take his game to the next level.

"His versatility across the back line will also help us as we look to compete on both fronts next season.

"As a team, we're looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into the playing squad."

Wootton has also been capped by Ireland sevens, and he leaves Munster having scored 13 tries in his 39 appearances.

"I am delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby for the upcoming season," Wootton said.

"After speaking to Andy and the rest of the coaching team it's clear that this is a team full of ambition and belief, and I want to play my part in that.

"I can't wait to meet the rest of the squad and begin preparations for what I'm sure will be a very exciting season."

Wootton will link up with his new Connacht team-mates ahead of their return to action against Ulster, which is expected to take place at the Aviva Stadium on August 23.

Online Editors