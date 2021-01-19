'We do love it here' - Andy Friend on brink of new Connacht deal

Connacht coach Andy Friend is on the brink of extending his tenure with the province after positive discussions with chief executive Willie Ruane.

"We're having really positive conversations with the CEO Willie Ruane at the moment," said the Australian, whose three-year deal is due to expire this summer.

"All I can say it is very positive. We do love it here, my wife and I are very comfortable here. So hopefully some positive news will come in the not too distant future."

While there are also 23 players off contract at the province – a representative potion of the approximately 90 nationwide who are expectantly awaiting a new deal or no deal – Connacht’s international forward Ultan Dillane has brushed off any questions of the issue causing anxiety amongst his squad.

"It could be a huge issue if you wanted it to be," he says.

"There are so many people off contract, nearly 23 in our squad. Everyone is in the same boat. Every other week you could be coming in going 'Oh have you been spoken to?'

"It's just a slower year for it and it will happen in its own time. Again, if you're playing well, you should have nothing to worry about. It’s about maintaining that process."

Connacht have a re-arranged PRO14 game against Ospreys in the Sportsground this Sunday and Friend is eager for his side to kick on from an encouraging interprovincial campaign albeit one that finished with just one, even if a notable scalp in Dublin.

They have been dealt a blow though with the news that centre Sam Arnold is out until April after undergoing surgery on a chest muscle complaint.

Bundee Aki may be in line for an earlier than anticipated return to action depending on this afternoon's training session.

Read More

The international centre has a knee injury but is stepping up his running from today and may be sprung into action, with the Irish coaching and medical team, also currently down another key midfielder in Garry Ringrose, keeping a watchful eye ahead of next month's Six Nations.

"Bundee is close," revealed Friend.

"I chatted to him briefly there. He is doing some running this week. If he is going to be fit and available, then we will make him available this week. But there is still a question mark on that. But he is not too far away."

Online Editors