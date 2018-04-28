Watch: Connacht crowd goes wild as John Muldoon sinks conversion in final appearance
John Muldoon signed off on a memorable Connacht career at the Sportsground this afternoon after captaining the westerners to a record 47-10 inter-provincial victory against Leinster.
It was a dream day for Muldoon, who gave a typically physical performance at the back of the Connacht scrum, but he was given an unexpected bonus late on.
After replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade slipped over for his side's seventh try under the posts, the kicking tee was handed to the Connacht captain to bring the curtain down on his memorable career.
Muldoon didn't look overawed, popping the ball between the posts as the Connacht crowd went wild. It was a dream day for the Galwegian, who hailed the efforts of his team-mates after the game.
"Wow, never in my wildest dreams did I expect 47-10," Muldoon said.
"I was in dream-land when we won the PRO 12 final 20-10 but this was a phenomenal performance."
Watch Muldoon's crowd-pleasing conversion below:
What a moment this is for @JohnMuldoon8— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 28, 2018
The captain bows out with a conversion in his final game and the crowd love it! #ThanksMul #GUINNESSPRO14
Watch the remainder of this one on @SportTG4 #CONvLEI pic.twitter.com/qFLoyMD9aI
Online Editors
