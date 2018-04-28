Watch: Connacht crowd goes wild as John Muldoon sinks conversion in final appearance

It was a dream day for Muldoon, who gave a typically physical performance at the back of the Connacht scrum, but he was given an unexpected bonus late on.

After replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade slipped over for his side's seventh try under the posts, the kicking tee was handed to the Connacht captain to bring the curtain down on his memorable career.

Muldoon didn't look overawed, popping the ball between the posts as the Connacht crowd went wild. It was a dream day for the Galwegian, who hailed the efforts of his team-mates after the game.