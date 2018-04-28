Sport Connacht Rugby

Saturday 28 April 2018

Watch: Connacht crowd goes wild as John Muldoon sinks conversion in final appearance

28 April 2018; John Muldoon of Connacht kicks a conversion during the Guinness PRO14 Round 21 match between Connacht and Leinster at the Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
John Muldoon signed off on a memorable Connacht career at the Sportsground this afternoon after captaining the westerners to a record 47-10 inter-provincial victory against Leinster.

It was a dream day for Muldoon, who gave a typically physical performance at the back of the Connacht scrum, but he was given an unexpected bonus late on.

After replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade slipped over for his side's seventh try under the posts, the kicking tee was handed to the Connacht captain to bring the curtain down on his memorable career.

Muldoon didn't look overawed, popping the ball between the posts as the Connacht crowd went wild. It was a dream day for the Galwegian, who hailed the efforts of his team-mates after the game.

"Wow, never in my wildest dreams did I expect 47-10," Muldoon said.

"I was in dream-land when we won the PRO 12 final 20-10 but this was a phenomenal performance."

Watch Muldoon's crowd-pleasing conversion below:

