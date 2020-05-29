Shock as Connacht announce 12 squad departures including vastly experienced trio

Connacht's squad will undergo a major shake-up in the off-season after confirmation that 12 players will depart the club.

Surprisingly, vastly experienced trio Eoin McKeon (137 appearances), Niyi Adeolokun (94) and Darragh Leader (91) have played their last game for the Westerners.

28-year old McKeon, a Galway native, made his debut for his home province back in 2010 and went on to become a real leader in the dressing room.

Adeolokun meanwhile, played a huge role in Connacht winning the 2016 PRO12 title, and since joining in 2014, the winger has been a real crowd favourite at the Sportsground.

Head coach Andy Friend has also decided to plan ahead without Leader, another Galway man, whose versatility has been very useful over the years.

Hooker Tom McCartney is understood to have already returned to New Zealand after deciding to hang up his boots, while scrum-half Angus Lloyd has done the same after recently becoming a qualified doctor.

Colby Fainga'a's move to Lyon had already been confirmed, as had Robin Copeland's switch to French side Soyaux Angouleme.

Kyle Godwin, Joe Maksymiw and David Horwitz have all completed their time with Connacht having been unable to make an impact in their respective two years with Connacht.

Meanwhile, props Rory Burke and Peter McCabe have also been released.

“The nature of professional rugby means there will always be comings and goings,” Friend said.

“I would personally like to wish all our departing players every success in the future and thank them for their contributions to Connacht Rugby, both on and off the field.

“We all share in the players’ disappointment that they were unable to get a proper send-off at the Sportsground due to COVID, but they can be always assured of a warm welcome by the club and our supporters at any time in the future.”

Connacht have already confirmed the arrival of Munster duo Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver, as well as Leinster pair Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling.

Further signings are likely over the coming weeks, with Connacht understood to be in the market for an overseas No 8.

