Sevu Reece's move to Connacht in doubt after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in New Zealand

The 21-year-old was signed by the province back in May and was due to arrive in Ireland next month after the Chiefs' involvement in the Mitre 10 Cup ended.

A New Zealand court fined Mr Reece but discharged without conviction after an incident that left his girlfriend with injuries to her upper face, bruising to the left side of her waist and left knee.

According to a court report in the New Zealand Herald, a heavily intoxicated Reece got into an argument with his partner of two years in the Hamilton central business district.

Reece yelled at his partner to "shut up, in much more colourful language than that", and chased her down the street, dragging her to the ground.

The judge accepted that the victim had forgiven Reece, that the couple were undergoing counselling, Reece had admitted a problem with alcohol and had been sober for three months.

Judge Clark took into account his early guilty plea, the fact it was his first time before the courts, his apology and that his Irish contract would help provide for his family.

He was ordered to pay his victim $750 within 28 days for emotional harm reparation.

During the court proceedings, it was reported that a letter from the head of operations for Connacht Rugby informed the judge that a conviction would mean his contract would be withdrawn.

The statement read: "Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are aware of media reports concerning Sevu Reece and his recent court appearance.

"We are currently seeking to clarify information around the situation prior to commenting further on the matter."

He has scored six tries in eight games for the Waikato Chiefs in the Mitre 10 Cup this season.

Online Editors