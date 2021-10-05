Samoan loosehead Tietie Tuimauga joins Connacht from Manawatu to boost Andy Friend’s options

Connacht have bolstered their front-row options with the signing of prop Tietie Tuimauga.

The Samoan loosehead, who made his international debut during the summer, has been signed as injury cover for Denis Buckley.

With Buckley set to out until 2022 with an ACL injury, Connacht have been eager to bring in another loosehead, with Tuimauga joining from New Zealand outfit Manawatu.

The 28-year old will link up with the squad in the coming weeks and will be available for selection later in 2021.

Tuimauga is awaiting a visa, which Andy Friend hopes will be approved in approximately five weeks.

“It’s no secret we’ve been exploring further options at loosehead following Denis Buckley’s long-term injury, so we are really pleased to welcome Tietie to Connacht,” Friend said.

“We now have strong cover across all of our front row, which is a good place to be, and with Tietie’s experience, he’ll offer us something different.

“We now have a pro squad of 44 plus a number of integrated Academy players, so I’m really pleased with the group we have assembled. Our sole focus now is on building on last week’s win when we face the Dragons on Saturday.”