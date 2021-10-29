Sammy Arnold will leave Connacht at the end of the season to join French side Brive.

Arnold, who was capped by Ireland in 2018, has signed a three-year deal with Brive to bring his time in Galway to an end.

The 25-year-old was born in England, but qualifies for Ireland through his mother, who is from Wexford, while he also has a grandfather from Bere Island.

Arnold began his career in Ireland with Ulster before he joined Munster in 2016 and then Connacht in 2020.

Although Arnold's departure will reduce Connacht's midfield options, Andy Friend is well-stocked with the likes of Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly and Peter Robb, while talented Academy duo Shane Jennings and Cathal Forde are also emerging.

A no-nonsense, tough-tackling abrasive centre, Arnold looks well suited to the Top 14, where he will work under former Ulster and Lions lock Jeremy Davidson.

Brive, who currently lie in eighth place of the French top flight table, also have ex-Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart Olding on their books.

“Sam Arnold is a versatile young three-quarter who has a very high level of technical background,” Davidson said.

“He is also very aggressive in attack and defence. At the gates of the Irish team for several years, he will be involved in the Brive project for three years. "

Xavier Ric, managing director of the club added: “With his experience at the top level, Sammy Arnold will come and expand our back line and support our young players. We are delighted to welcome him to Brive.”