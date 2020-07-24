Marmion and Bealham return to Connacht training after long injury lay-offs

Kieran Marmion has recovered from an ankle injury. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland pair Kieran Marmion and Finlay Bealham have returned to full training with Connacht following lengthy lay-offs.

Marmion had been hampered by a troublesome ankle injury and having previously undergone surgery, the scrum-half will be hoping that he can hit the ground running on Connacht's return to action against Ulster on August 23.

Bealham is in the same boat having overcome a serious ankle injury which had threatened to rule the prop out for a long time.

Both internationals will be hoping to catch Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's eye ahead of a busy autumn schedule.

Connacht have also been boosted by the return of Tom Farrell (shoulder), Jonny Murphy (head) and Matthew Burke (thigh).

Meanwhile, another Ireland international Quinn Roux is still working his way back to full fitness from recent hand surgery. The lock is set to miss at least the Ulster game, and is expected to be back in full training by the end of August.

Fellow lock and new signing Oisin Dowling arrived from Leinster with a back injury and he is also targeting a return by the end of August.

Sean O'Brien is still rehabbing a foot injury, Peter Robb is recovering from a thigh issue, while Stephen Fitzgerald hopes to be back in early October following a serious knee injury.

Connacht will restart their PRO14 campaign against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on August 23 before taking on Munster at the same venue a week later on August 30.

Online Editors