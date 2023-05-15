Mark Sexton set for Connacht attack coach role as province completes backroom team for next season

Mark Sexton is expected to be promoted to the Connacht senior coaching ticket for next season as Pete Wilkins puts the finishing touches to his plans.

Andy Friend’s time as the western province’s coach comes to an end in the next couple of weeks after their season ended with Saturday’s URC semi-final defeat to Stormers.

Wilkins will step up from the role of head coach to run the show, with John Muldoon returning from Bristol Bears to run the lineout and maul, former Leinster and Australia star Scott Fardy coming in to handle the defence and Colm Tucker remaining on to take charge of the scrum and breakdown.

While Wilkins will continue to lead the attack, the highly regarded Sexton will assist him having been an Elite Player Development Officer at Connacht where he also coached the backs and attack for their second team since 2021.

A younger brother of Ireland captain Johnny, Sexton won the All Ireland League with St Mary’s as a player in 2012 before going on to coach the club and school while also working with the Leinster U-19s.