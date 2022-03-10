Leinster winger Adam Byrne makes move to Connacht for next season

Connacht have signed Leinster winger Adam Byrne ahead of next season.

Byrne follows his Leinster team-mates Josh Murphy and Peter Dooley in making the move to the Sportsground this summer.

The 27-year-old only recently returned from a long spell out injured but he will continue his career in the green of Connacht after securing the move to Galway.

The Kildare native, who was capped by Ireland in 2017, is relishing the fresh start.

"I feel that the time is right to seek out a new challenge and I am hugely excited by the challenge that Andy Friend has set for me and I look forward to contributing to a new environment from next season," Byrne said.

"Connacht is an ambitious club and I am also fortunate that I already have mates playing there and I look forward to linking up with them ahead of a new season."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says Byrne will add something different to their back-three options: "Everyone in Irish rugby knows of the quality Adam has as a footballer.

"He will complement the style of rugby we play here at Connacht, and his height and strong physical attributes will also offer us something different.

"Many players have taken their games to a new level after being given the platform here at the club and I know Adam has what it takes to do the same."