Kieran Marmion has signed a three-year contract extension with Connacht up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Kieran Marmion ends speculation about his future as he signs new Connacht deal

After heavy speculation about the scrum-half's future, with Saracens reportedly interested in his signature, the length of the extension comes as a serious boost ahead of the second round of the Champions Cup.

"Kieran has been an outstanding player for Connacht and for Ireland," said coach Andy Friend.

"He is a diligent professional and, through his hard work, he has progressed through the Connacht Academy and on to play for Ireland.

"His progress demonstrates the support that is available to players through our academy pathway.

"Kieran's commitment to Connacht for a further three seasons demonstrates his ambition to contribute at provincial and international level in the coming years.

"His signing also ensures that we continue to retain a squad equipped to compete at the highest level of European club rugby."

