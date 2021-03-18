| 11.6°C Dublin

Jarrad Butler hit with three-game ban for dangerous tackle against Edinburgh

CONNACHT will be without captain Jarrad Butler for their Heineken Challenge Cup meeting with Leicester Tigers on Good Friday after the Australian was hit with a three-match ban.

Butler was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Edinburgh last Saturday and went before a disciplinary hearing today that handed him the suspension.

He'll miss Monday's final regular season Guinness PRO14 game against Scarlets, while he'll also be out of the Tigers match. If they win at Welford Road, Butler will also miss the quarter-final and if they lose he'll be out of the first round of the Rainbow Cup.

"The Disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Achille Reali (FIR) who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension," a statement read.

"Having considered the match footage, injury details, Butler’s Disciplinary record and expression of remorse, a reduction of three weeks was applied by the Judicial Officer."

