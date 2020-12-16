'It’s still, without a doubt, the highlight of my coaching career' - Pat Lam on his unbreakable Connacht bond

Pat Lam has been back to Connacht a number of times since making the switch to Bristol, but those visits have had to cease since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sportsfile

Some three-and-a-half years may have passed since Pat Lam packed his bags and headed for Bristol, yet the powerful sense of passion and pride that he has for Connacht, and everything the province stands for, still drips from his every pore.

As soon as Lam first stepped foot inside the Sportsground in the summer of 2013, something special immediately began to brew.

Seven years on, Lam's influence remains all over Connacht Rugby from the top down, as his legacy lives on.

This weekend should have provided him with an emotional return to a sold-out Sportsground, where the Clan Terrace would have loved nothing more than to welcome back the man who played such an influential role in changing the club's fortunes and leading them to their greatest day.

Mutual

Although the Connacht supporters will be denied the chance to show their appreciation when Lam arrives in Galway with his Bristol team, the mutual respect is as strong as it ever was.

That Lam's Bristol squad is full of western links, including John Muldoon, the man who epitomises Connacht Rugby, makes it all the more disappointing that this weekend's crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash will be played behind closed doors.

Read More

For Lam and his family, Covid-19 means they won't be able to catch up with old friends, but that hasn't stopped his wife planning to give him plenty of Christmas presents to bring back to Galway.

"I have been back a few times," Lam says. "Before Covid, my second son was still going to university at Galway. Well, he said university, but he had a lovely Irish girlfriend, so we would always go back and see him.

"But we also have lots of friends, so we would get back and spend quite a bit of time there. We were probably going three or four times a year before Covid hit.

"The family are all trying to go now, but I have had to say no because there are no crowds in, and also a lot of our friends, particularly where we lived, are elderly as well. We have been staying in touch with them, but obviously with Covid, it's not safe.

"But even after this, we will continue to go back. It's a special place away from the rugby as well. It's still, without a doubt, the highlight of my coaching career."

Lam transformed Connacht from perennial whipping boys to PRO12 champions in 2016, a special day that will never be forgotten. Andy Friend has since come in as head coach and adopted a similar approach on and off the pitch, which Lam feels is key to his success.

"It's not about me or Andy, it's about us facilitating what Connacht is about," Lam explains.

"For me, the west of Ireland is the real old Ireland. It's where they still speak the language, it's such a special place.

"Understanding the people there is so important. The Connacht team is the people's team. It really is. You can't just come and coach rugby and think that's it. So, that's why it fitted so well with me. It's all about culture and leadership.

"Andy has done a great job and he has touched base with the community. That was the most important thing to do and making sure the boys understand what it means.

"Everyone thinks Connacht is Galway, but it's Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Mayo as well. And that's the unique thing as well because the GAA have their counties and the rugby brings them all together.

"I got a shock when I arrived there. Mayo were playing Galway and Galway hated Mayo in football and hurling! But the beauty of rugby was we could bring everyone together.

"I remember after we won the PRO12, going to watch Roscommon and Galway playing each other at Pearse Stadium. I had supporters on both sides saying, 'Who are you supporting, Pat?' And I said, 'Connacht!'

"For us to do what we did took a huge collective team effort. The boys really got into the community and the community got behind us."

For 80 minutes on Sunday evening, all emotion will be put to one side as Connacht and Bristol battle it out to keep their Champions Cup hopes alive.

Come full-time, however, win, lose or draw, Lam will take a moment to himself and appreciate all of the good times he enjoyed at the Sportsground.

"That's probably the biggest disappointment because I have no doubt there would have been a full house, particularly to welcome back John Muldoon," he adds.

"You can always talk about it to people and they will go, 'Oh, it's only five or six thousand,' but it's just like a full 80,000 stadium, the noise they make with the Fields of Athenry.

"It was great to be part of that and a real privilege to call Connacht my home."

Read More

Irish Independent