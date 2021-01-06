Connacht’s Tom Daly is one of several players from outside the province to lift Andy Friend’s side. Photo: Sportsfile

Connacht are proud of their 'Grassroots to Green Shirts' programme, and rightly so.

There are reminders of the importance of the club's vision dotted around the Sportsground, where the mock-up design for the planned stadium redevelopment has the motto written large on the proposed new main stand.

Like the other provinces, Connacht place a huge emphasis on nurturing home-grown talent, which is why they have taken great pleasure in seeing the number of exciting players now breaking through to the senior ranks.

Connacht have released a couple of 'Grassroots' films documenting the rise of their stars from Jack Carty to Beibhinn Parsons, and each have offered an insight into the hard work that is going on throughout the province to not only get Westerners to play for their home club, but also to go one step further with Ireland.

For all of the efforts that continue to be put into the programme, the playing numbers in Connacht means that they are always going to need outside reinforcements.

Such is the rate that Irish rugby is producing young players with potential, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to accommodate them all in their respective home provinces.

That's part of the reason why the IRFU's performance director David Nucifora has been so keen to push more of a free-flowing movement of players between the four provinces.

Although Connacht have benefited significantly from such transfers in recent years, they have also been left hugely frustrated, most notably when their most-prized local asset Robbie Henshaw left for Leinster in 2016.

That, however, was a rare occurrence because most of the traffic has moved towards Galway. Connacht deserve credit in that regard too, as it hasn't simply been a case of operating an open-door policy allowing every provincial cast-off to rock up at The Sportsground.

Instead, the club, under the guidance of Andy Friend, have created a culture whereby they are always willing to offer someone a second chance, as long as they meet their stringent requirements.

Friend has adopted a similar approach when it comes to scouting the Sevens market, and while some Irish players may be frustrated that the Australian hasn't looked closer to these shores, Ben O'Donnell is the latest recruit hoping to follow the path laid by John Porch, who has been a revelation since joining Connacht in 2019.

"It's a bit like shopping in Aldi, as opposed to Brown Thomas," Friend says. "We shop in Aldi because in the Sevens market you pick them up pretty cheap, but then all of a sudden they get on the big stage and other people work out how good they are."

That a Roscommon man in Jack Carty grabbed the headlines after Connacht's historic win in the RDS last weekend was good for the brand, but it is also important to acknowledge the contribution made by the likes of Tom Daly, Sammy Arnold, Alex Wootton, Gavin Thornbury and Conor Oliver.

None of the aforementioned players were born or grew up in Connacht, yet they have all bought into the western province, just as much as the natives, as they all aim to back up their excellent performance against Munster on Saturday.

"They've come in and pretty seamlessly just blended into the culture," Friend maintains. "Culture to me, that's the making or breaking of the programme, so we work really hard on that. We have a good group of men here and a good group of staff here who aren't afraid to call it how it is.

"We talk about having the real conversations and they do that but it's pretty transparent what we're about.

"I'm not going to say we're perfect, we're not and we've had moments where we've seen standards slipping but what's good now is that the process rolls quickly and we seem to fix it."

Protecting that culture is crucial for Friend, who has built on Pat Lam's foundations. By our count, Connacht's senior squad includes 20 players, who, at one stage or another, came through a different provincial system.

For all the Dalys and Woottons, there are others such as Paul Boyle and Matt Healy, who now call Connacht home after not making the cut with their home province (Leinster).

"We do a fair bit of homework on the players before we go and talk to them," Friend explains. "So, does their game style suit what we're about and do their key attributes suit the way Connacht want to play? If the answer's yes then we'll have a look deeper into that.

"I will say we've had a lot of rejection over the last two-and-a-half years as well. We picked up Tom (Daly) on a medical joker. He was discarded, he wasn't being used. He comes down here, he gets game-time and now he's killing it.

"We want to be the province that brings through home-grown players, but we're very aware because of the development of rugby in Connacht that we're going to need others. But the ones that we bring in have to be the right fit for us and I feel like we're starting to get that formula right.

"It's all about opportunity for young blokes and this is a credit to Ireland and to Leinster. That's where the majority of the playing base is.

"There's good talent coming out of there, but you've only got x amount of players you can fit in."

