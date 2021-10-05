‘It was an ill-informed comment, it didn't bode well for him’ – Friend responds to White’s Connacht remarks

Jake White made comments about Connacht that did not go down well. Photo: Sportsfile

Andy Friend has hit back at Jake White's derogatory comments about Connacht, with the Westerners' head coach branding the South African's remarks as “ill-informed.”

Before his Bulls side's defeat at the Sportsground last Friday, White, a World Cup-winning coach with the Springboks in 2007, said:

"A lot of Leinster guys, who come down from Leinster because they didn't get contracts up there; they come down here.

"It's very similar to a couple of franchises we have in South Africa. When they don't get contracted by the big unions, they go down to the small provinces and try and find a way to get noticed by the bigger provinces.”

Although Friend was not aware of the White's comments until after full-time, he admitted that they had stung because they were typical of how many people look down on Connacht.

However, Friend's men ended up having the last laugh in their United Rugby Championship victory over the Bulls, as Connacht ran out convincing 34-7 winners.

"It's (comments) not isolated, and unfortunately, people look at Connacht down the end of their nose and don't really pay us too much respect, which we need to change and we're aware of that.

"I just thought Jake's comments were ill-informed, to be honest with you.

"Yes, we have Leinster players, as does every team in the country. If you check out Ulster, Munster, they've got Leinster players too because that's where the bulk of the population is in Ireland. It's in Dublin, so you can only fit a certain amount of players into their squad.

"So there's going to be a transition of players into other squads, but we really pride ourselves on our homegrown players, of which we had Dave Heffernan, Jack Carty and Tiernan O'Halloran all starting on the weekend, we had Matt Burke and Caolin Blade coming off the bench.

"So in the 23, we had three of our own homegrown and then a lot of other players who have come through our Academy, so they may have originated in Leinster, but they come down to our Academy and work really hard with the likes of Eric Elwood and at the moment Mark Sexton and Andrew Browne, but also Cullie Tucker and Mossy Lawler, who have been through that programme.

"So I just thought it was an ill-informed comment, it didn't bode well for him. We're proud of what we're doing here, there's an opportunity for people to come down here.

"But certainly I don't think it should be seen as a B-grade option for players, it's another professional outfit and I suppose by the end of the year we'll be able to tell you where we sit in that pecking order of one to four."