‘It is not common for us’ – Connacht’s Andy Friend rues lack of cutting edge in shut-out defeat to Leinster

You have to go back to January 2016 for the last time Connacht were kept scoreless, and sure enough, Leinster were the side to inflict that same misery as the Westerners experienced at the Sportsground last Friday.

Connacht had enough territory and possession to see off Leinster, but they lacked the killer instinct to get the job done.

Apart from the Munster game, their only win in five, that profligacy has summed up Connacht's season to date.

For a side who had deservedly earned plenty of praise for their attacking play, they are struggling to hit their straps.

“We are not used to it, I can’t remember the last time we didn’t score a try or score a point,” Connacht's director of rugby Andy Friend said following his side's 10-0 defeat.

“It is not common for us. You have to give credit to Leinster. They are a good defensive side and they put us under a lot of pressure. We know we need to do better in those areas and it is just the individual errors that have got to us.

“The positive we can take out of it is that if you look at intent, we have had that; we have created opportunities as well. It is now just about keeping that intent, that ability to create things and then finish them off. Let’s do the easy bit now. The easy bit is finishing the chances off. Once we get that right, we will be pretty happy.”

No 8 Paul Boyle, one of the key leaders in the Connacht squad, believes his side are not far away from clicking, as the Gorey native called on his side to cut out the sloppy errors, and bounce back at home to the Scarlets on Friday night.

“It feels with our attack we are just one pass off,” Boyle added.

“I really do think it is getting better, albeit there were no points scored on Friday. Conditions did just play a part in that but I really feel it is one pass away, that it is starting to flow in certain areas but just those 22 entries and those individual errors are letting us down.

“Confidence is hit when you don’t front up physically. If I’m sitting here and we’ve been beaten by a team that has run over the top of us then yes, it is a confidence thing.

“When we front up physically and it is those small errors, when I jump in a lineout, the ball slipped straight through my hands. There is no accounting for that, no reason for that, that is just an individual error and I have got to be better.

“If someone had run over the top of me then I have got to be coming in here and saying, yes our confidence has gone. But fronting up physically against Leinster is probably the easy part because you are so motivated.

“Can we back it up physically? Can we fix those small individual errors? I really do think we will be in a good place if we do that.”