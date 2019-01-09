Ireland second row Ultan Dillane signs new contract to stay at Connacht until 2021

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane has signed a new two-year contract to stay at the province until at least the summer of 2021.

The Kerry native joined the Connacht academy in 2012 and worked his way into the senior team, playing a key role as Connacht won the PRO 12 title in 2016.

The dynamic second row won his first international cap against England in a barnstorming performance at Twickenham in 2016, and has made 11 appearances for Ireland in total.

Dillane has played for Connacht 73 times, and the 25-year-old says he excited to see how the province develops under new head coach Andy Friend.

"I am delighted to be extending my contract and committing to Connacht for a further two seasons," Friend said.

"I am proud of the fact that I have come through the academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level. There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years."

