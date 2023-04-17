‘Ireland feels like home’ – Former Leinster star Scott Fardy signs on as Connacht defence coach

Former Leinster ace Scott Fardy will become Connacht's new defence coach next season

Connacht have landed former Leinster and Wallabies star Scott Fardy as their defence coach on a two-year deal, starting next season.

The retired back-row has been coaching in Japan and his native Australia since retiring at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Fardy enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Dublin where he was a popular member of the dressing-room who led from the front in the 2018 Heineken Champions Cup win, while he won a URC title in each of his four seasons there.

Before that, he played in the 2015 World Cup final while he lined out for the Brumbies and Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan.

With Andy Friend departing at the end of this season, Pete Wilkins is stepping up to the top job with John Muldoon taking over as forwards coach alongside Colm Tucker.

“I am delighted to be adding Scott to the Connacht Rugby coaching team for the 2023/24 season and beyond,” Wilkins said.

“When we began the recruitment process for a new defence coach, it was important to identify someone with experience of professional rugby at the very highest level, but also a person with the qualities that we want to see in a Connacht Rugby team in the years ahead.

"In Scott we have recruited someone who absolutely fits that mould on both fronts.

“His playing career speaks for itself, and when you chat to anyone who has shared a pitch with him, more often than not the first thing they highlight are his leadership skills and his ability to inspire those around him.

"Scott understands what it takes to develop a relentless and winning mindset, and with his thorough knowledge of the Irish rugby landscape, is really motivated to help Connacht reach the next level.

“These attributes will be a huge benefit to the club and us as a coaching team, and I’m sure the players will be massively excited to learn from and work with Scott in the years ahead.”

Fardy is looking forward to returning to Ireland.

“I’m very excited to be joining the coaching team in Connacht. I’ve had some great conversations with Pete and I’m looking forward to making the move and working with all the players and coaches,” he said.

"My wife and I loved our time in Ireland.

"Both our boys were born there and it feels like home for us, so the move makes perfect sense for us. I’m also very excited to be coaching in the URC and Europe, which are such challenging and diverse competitions.

“There’s a lot of great young talent in the Connacht squad, coupled with some really experienced players. I’m looking forward to working with them and doing my bit to help take go from strength to strength”