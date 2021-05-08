| 6.9°C Dublin

'I wish I had moved to Connacht earlier' - how Tom Daly thrived in life after Leinster

Injury and competition limited centre’s chances at Leinster, but his recent performances have put him in the Ireland frame

Playing more games in Andy Friend&rsquo;s set-up than in his home province has helped Tom Daly to the brink of the Ireland squad. Photo by: Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

On the night before Ireland’s Six Nations squad was due to be named, Tom Daly’s phone lit up with an unknown number. Andy Farrell’s booming Lancastrian voice was on the other end to tell him that he wasn’t in the panel, but he was close.

This was no cause for celebration for the 27-year-old Carlow native, but it was still an important endorsement of his form and motivation to knuckle down further.

