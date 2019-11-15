'I wasn't even meant to be playing rugby' - Connacht's Niyi Adeolokun on how sport helped him settle in Ireland

He was a promising footballer at Templeogue Synge St, a soccer player at Shelbourne and he also dabbled in badminton, but he ended up excelling in the one sport he wasn't supposed to play.

Niyi Adeolokun in action against Canada in his only Ireland appearance back in 2016. Photo: Sportsfile

Unlike soccer, athletics and basketball, there aren't many Nigerian-Irish kids coming through the ranks in rugby, but Connacht's winger is an exception to that rule.

Born in Idaban, he moved to Dublin at the age of 11 and commuted from Blanchardstown to Churchtown to attend De La Salle College where he surreptitiously began playing the sport that would one day become his career.

Although rugby has never been more popular in Ireland, it is not, Adeolokun explains, an attractive option for Nigerians who are raising their children here. And his mother Rebecca shared the perception that the oval ball game was too dangerous.

"Nigerian parents are not that big into rugby, they think it's a bit violent and a lot more tough," he explains. "I wasn't actually meant to be playing rugby, my mum wouldn't let me for a while. I told her I was just playing football in school.

"Slowly but surely (she realised), for one of the junior cup teams we had to stitch the number on to the jersey ourselves and she was wondering what that was, she said 'I told you not to play'. She was trying to look after me.

"I remember watching the '03 World Cup, one of the England games was so physical... that's why a lot of Nigerian parents get quite scared with that sort of stuff.

"They think there's a better future in football, even though it's harder to get into football than rugby.

"I think you just have to get into parents and help them understand rugby's a lot safer than it appears. The new rules around looking after players make it a lot more player-friendly, it's not as dangerous as people think it is.

"She's loving it now, it's given me a chance to get a job and look after her. She loves it."

Perseverance

Adeolokun's is an unlikely story, but it's one born out of hard work and perseverance.

He only started to take rugby seriously in sixth year when he was cut from a Leinster U-18 squad before the first interpro game, knuckling down and earning a place in the Trinity College set-up under the renowned Tony Smeeth.

He impressed at the university club and got a couple of runs with the Leinster Development side, but found the doors to the professional game kept closing in his face.

Eventually, Smeeth got him a trial with Connacht and Pat Lam liked what he saw. Within two years, he won a Pro12 title and made his Ireland debut.

His one cap came against Canada and his pride at earning it is tinged with a disappointment that more recognition didn't follow.

His feelings towards his adopted home province remain undiluted.

"At the very moment, Connacht is all I have. Obviously. there's more to life, but I don't even know if I'd have a proper job right now if I wasn't here, so Connacht means a lot to me right now," he explains.

"The guys, everyone is so friendly with each other. It's a tight-knit bunch, everyone gets on so well. Outside training, everyone is hanging around together, so it means a lot to me that I enjoy my rugby and the lads around me, the management.

"Galway's a great place to live, I enjoy it. At the start it was a change, to move out and I'd always lived with my mum in Dublin. To move here was a bit daunting, but I enjoy Galway and the people around me make it a lot easier."

Juggling his different sporting commitments was tough for the teenager who was living in Blanchardstown. He attended school in Churchtown while trying to make Gaelic football training in Bushy Park and soccer training out by the airport.

It's no wonder his academic work suffered, while he did attend DIT during his time playing for Trinity, his pursuit of a professional career came at the cost of his studies - much to the frustration of his mother.

Last year, however, he returned to the books and with the help of Rugby Players Ireland player development manager Dr Deirdre Lyons, he completed his degree in business and is now looking to get work experience in event management of human relations to prepare himself for life after rugby.

"My mum wouldn't be too happy with me, there was very little time to do my homework," he recalls. "I tried a bit on the bus, rushing into school trying to do as much as I could. But, yeah, I probably did a bit too much.

Hindsight

"In hindsight, I could have stepped back and focused on the study. I'm happy to still be here though, it's life experience and I managed to get my degree over the line and I'm playing professional sport as well. I got there in the end.

"It (completing the degree) was massive to her, the last couple of years she was disappointed that I didn't get the degree when I first came down to Connacht. She was worried for me after rugby, what I might be able to do.

"When I finally told her I passed and got the degree, she was really happy. So was Deirdre, because she put in a lot of work with me as well"

Not that he'd swap the focus on sport, it helped him assimilate into Irish life after moving across the world at such a young age.

"It was easier for me to settle in, it was massive for me. If it wasn't sport, I probably would have kept my head down, watching TV and struggling to make friends," he explains

"I definitely think sport, not just in school, is massive for settling into a new environment and building relationships with other people outside."

From there, it's given him the platform to achieve.

A late bloomer, he has started this season in impressive form with two tries in his first three matches.

With a new Ireland coach, he might even get a chance to force his way back into the national set-up and add to his brief international experience, however it's not a focus.

"It was great, it's similar to experience I had with my first cap with Connacht," he said of his appearance.

"I just thought it was another stepping stone. I didn't hold on to it as long as I possibly should, there's unfinished business there because it's only one cap, 15 minutes.

"It was incredible to get the first cap, but I wouldn't bank on it too much because it felt like I didn't get much of a chance to do anything with that. I value it as much as my first cap for Connacht.

"I'm just focused on playing for Connacht and winning. Then, if it happens, it happens - but I'm not holding my breath."

Adeolokun and his team-mates are back at Europe's top table and, thus, back in the shop window.

If he keeps up his early season exploits, Adeolokun could yet get a second chance in a different shade of green.

Irish Independent