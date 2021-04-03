When Alex Wootton looks back on the moment that changed the trajectory of his rugby career, he’ll have Ian Keatley and his wife Lisa to thank.

At the pair’s wedding on New Year’s Eve 2019, the table plan put him sitting next to a Garryowen club-mate in Martin Joyce. At some point, Joyce wondered what had gone wrong for Wootton at Munster in the 18 months since he’d started a Champions Cup semi-final.

The winger told his story and it planted a seed. Joyce went back to Connacht where he works as a kitman and within a couple of weeks contact was established with Andy Friend and the ball was rolling on a move west. He hasn’t looked back.

This week, Wootton was named in the Guinness PRO14 team of the year after finishing joint top of the try-scoring charts. A loan move has been made permanent and he’s now on Andy Farrell’s radar.

"Looking back, it was probably one of the darkest times of my career thus far,” he said of December 2019.

"I was back from knee surgery and I'd played one and a half games for Munster. A few decisions didn't go my way in relation to selection, so I was in a bit of a dark place. I believe things happen for a reason, I got chatting to Andy. I said I wanted to leave if you can make this happen."

Connacht was a perfect fit.

"It's a simple game. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses,” he explained. "My strengths are getting the ball in my hand and having a run. Looking back, Munster probably wasn't the best for me in relation to the gameplan . . . Connacht is. They have a more expansive gameplan, a bit more daring. Straight away, I see more ball naturally. On top of that, there's such an emphasis on this broken field play.”

Leaving Munster was a big decision, just as joining their Academy was in 2013. A native of Prestbury, a village in Manchester popular with Premier League footballers, he is Irish-qualified through his father Andrew who hails from Co Down. Having played for the Ireland U-20s, he moved to Ireland as a teenager.

"A few of the boys have said it; ‘you really took a big risk by moving when you had another year left’,” he recalls. “I was thinking in the back of my head, not really. I'd literally just turned 18 when I got in the car, said goodbye to my family, and I was starting new.

"That was far harder, a month later my partner did exactly the same and you can imagine what her parents were thinking – 'what's she doing following this guy over to Ireland, he's being paid a pittance in the Academy?'

"We definitely put all our eggs in one basket. I do believe in life that's what you have to do in order to get the outcome you want. I was very fixed in my mindset when I was at Munster, especially for the first three-quarters of my time there saying ‘I'm going to make it at Munster’.

"When things became a bit tougher and I found there was a bit of a roadblock, people around me started saying: ‘look, where do you want to be? You want to play at the highest level, become an international etc, this isn't the only way, you have to do this in another province'.

"So that’s when I started coming to the realisation of this as a possibility.”

Things ultimately came to a head after that afternoon in Bordeaux when Johann van Graan picked Wootton to start ahead of Simon Zebo against Racing 92. No one played well that day, but the winger struggled against a rampant Teddy Thomas and paid a huge price.

"I played. We didn't win. It wasn't a great game,” he recalled.

He remembers the squad of 23 being rested for the final game of the regular season against Ulster, but when the team was named for the PRO14 quarter-final against Edinburgh he was the only man left out.

“Looking back now, it was the making of me. I'm a lot stronger from going through it. After the season had finished it basically ruined my whole summer. I learnt a lot from it, to park rugby stuff now and all the rest of it. I remember just having a very bitter feel about me after, that's just the way that the game goes.

"I would not change it for the world. It's funny, people did say 'where's Alex? He was tearing it up’, and, like you say, I disappeared off the face of the earth. It did hurt. Definitely.

"Could there be questions asked? Of course. I was coming through and trying to find my feet. I'm sure, coaches were as well. Maybe there's things that could have been done differently. You can't dwell on that. But one thing I know is that I'm a better player and person because of it.”

Moving to Connacht is a bit of a culture shock. Plans are in place for a multi-million euro redevelopment of the Sportsground, things are a lot more rough and ready at the Galway racetrack-cum-rugby ground than they were at Munster’s High Performance Centre.

“One of the first days I got there, I got out the car and I stood in a big pile of dog poo because of the dogs. I was thinking, 'oh, nice',” he smiled. "I like old-fashioned stuff and I really thought it was quite cool. It was almost like ‘Rocky’; coming from the Russian training facilities and then he's training in the mountains.

"With coronavirus, we've got a tent in the Sportsground where the fans normally drink before games. There's no heating in there whatsoever, in the midst of winter we're there with big jackets on doing movement prep, stretching etc and you'd be shivering, freezing. You'd be able to see your breath in front of your face.

"I was thinking there's lads walking into the High Performance Centre now with lovely air-con or whatever. It's character building.” It reminds Wootton of his boarding school in Cumbria.

“People say 'it must have been lovely',” he said. "I mean, it was, don't get me wrong. It's the middle of the hills, fantastic. But it’s brick houses, cold showers in the morning. You get made to run up the ‘Fells’ and stuff like this.

"So it wasn't as easy as people think. In that sense, it kind of just reminds me a little bit of those days of, you know, slogging it out. Really, the reason why I fell in love with the game, the amateur side.

"That's why I had, and still do have, such a passionate feel for the club game and Garryowen, because they were really the people who welcomed me and especially my family early on in my pursuits of getting to where I wanted to go.

"My parents, without a doubt, would have been to more Garryowen games (than Munster) because they love the people.”

They haven’t seen him play live for Connacht yet and even tonight’s trip to Leicester won’t afford him a chance to catch up for the first time in 13 months. Wootton and his partner Lucy are planning on getting married this summer, a year after they were forced to postponed and if things go well the date is booked for July.

Of course, that’s the month Ireland are supposed to be on tour. Wootton has proved adaptable thus far, but that dilemma, if it happens, could be his greatest challenge yet.