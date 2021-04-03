| 6.2°C Dublin

‘I knew to make the grade I’d have to leave Munster’ – Wooton on fitting in at the Sportsground

A chance meeting at a wedding helped spark his switch to Connacht, but the winger has brought no regrets to his move out west

Alex Wootton in action for Connacht against Cardiff Blues at The Sportsground. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

When Alex Wootton looks back on the moment that changed the trajectory of his rugby career, he’ll have Ian Keatley and his wife Lisa to thank.

At the pair’s wedding on New Year’s Eve 2019, the table plan put him sitting next to a Garryowen club-mate in Martin Joyce. At some point, Joyce wondered what had gone wrong for Wootton at Munster in the 18 months since he’d started a Champions Cup semi-final.

The winger told his story and it planted a seed. Joyce went back to Connacht where he works as a kitman and within a couple of weeks contact was established with Andy Friend and the ball was rolling on a move west. He hasn’t looked back.

