'I am really pleased with what we have got' - Andy Friend aiming to kick on with Connacht

Andy Friend is about to embark on his all-important third season as Connacht head coach, and despite the squad upheaval in recent months, the Australian is confident that he has enough depth at his disposal to compete on two fronts.

Connacht have not been shy in publicly stating that their goal this year is to reach the knockout stages of both the PRO14 and the Champions Cup, which stems from the confidence Friend has instilled within the group.

However, Friend is also realistic to know that if the Westerners' suffer another spate of injuries, which happened last season, then they will face problems.

Much has been made of Leinster using 53 players last season, whereas Connacht used 42 – two fewer than they have on their books this year.

"By the third year, I think as the head coach, the squad that you have now got is your responsibility," Friend maintained.

"I have to say, the board and Willie (Ruane, Connacht CEO) have been very supportive in what we wanted to bring through.

"Certainly given the whole Covid situation, that made life a little bit tougher, but everyone is in that same boat. I am really, really pleased with what we have got.

"I am really pleased with the work that we have done on and off the football field in terms of building culture and building leadership and a skill base, which we need to compete.

"As we enter this season, I've got a lot of confidence in what we are about to take on. Time will tell as to whether I have been tricked, or whether I am actually right in what I think there.

"Hopefully I am right in what I think. We are just really looking forward to getting it going, mate."

Read More

Given how Friend made the majority of his heavy hitters available for last weekend's 40-12 defeat to Munster in what was billed as an 'A' game, the Connacht boss admitted he was left “really surprised, really disappointed" by the dismal result in Thomond Park.

"If we rock up to any team with that sort of attitude then we’re going to walk away with our tails between our legs," Friend added.

"I know we've got the talent. To me it's not a talent thing, to me it's a mental thing. It's your belief that you have the ability, it's your belief and motivation before you go out there and play you're actually in the best place that you can be.

"We talked to the players about being confident, clear and calm about your role. Did we do that last week? No. And we didn't have that fight and hunger which to me is synonymous about a Connacht jersey.

"We didn't give up, but we were guilty of not working hard enough on Saturday. That's just so foreign to us."

Expect a big response from Connacht in their PRO14 opener at home to Glasgow on Saturday.

Online Editors