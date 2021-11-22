Huge boost for Connacht as out-half Jack Carty signs new three-year deal

Connacht have been handed a major boost after securing the long-term future of Jack Carty.

The Ireland out-half has penned a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the Sportsground until 2025.

Carty had attracted interest from overseas, but he has committed to his home province in what is a huge coup.

The Roscommon native recently earned a recall to the Ireland squad, and although he didn't feature in the Autumn Nations Series, he is still very much on Andy Farrell's radar.

Carty went through the warm-up ahead of Sunday's win over Argentina, and he will hope to continue his fine form with Connacht over the coming months, and force his way back into the international picture for the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old, who has won 10 Ireland caps, has made 164 appearances for Connacht since his debut over nine years ago.

Carty is a product of the Connacht pathway, playing club and schools rugby with Buccaneers RFC and Marist College before graduating from the Westerners' Academy.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to be able to represent my home province for another three years,” Carty said.

“The last six months have easily been the most enjoyable part of my career, and in that time I feel I’ve matured as a player, leader and person.

“The staff and my teammates have been incredible and create an environment where you can feel yourself growing daily.

“It’s easy to stay motivated because of them, even on a wet and windy day training in Galway! The club is represented by people from every pocket of Connacht, Ireland and beyond, but everyone is incredibly proud in representing Connacht and the West.

“From speaking to Willie (Ruane, Connacht CEO) about the plans for the future, along with seeing first-hand the work of (Andy) Friendy and the coaches, I’m excited about what lies ahead.

“A special thanks to Friendy who goes above and beyond for his players. There is no doubt that this club and squad are in a position to challenge for silverware.

“I can’t wait to see where the journey takes us over the coming years and I'd like to thank Keith Matthews for his help and guidance. Along with that, I hope to add to my international caps.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family, friends and loved ones especially Mum, Dad, my sisters Aoife and Deirdre, my brothers Ben and Luke, my brother-in-law Donie and my niece and nephew Juliette and Ted for all the support and love.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend added:

“This is brilliant news for everyone associated with Connacht. Jack is a top-class international out-half and a crucial player for our squad.

"He has an incredible skillset and excellent game management. He is therefore an extremely important person for us in how we want to play the game.

"Jack has also grown as a leader within our group. He has recently earned the right to be our matchday captain which is testament to his leadership qualities.

"Jack is a very proud Connacht man and loves representing his club, school, province & country. I'm really excited to see him going from strength to strength and committing to us for another three years."