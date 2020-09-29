'He's up there with the best of the Connacht players' – Andy Friend pays glowing tribute to retiring Eoin McKeon

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has paid a glowing tribute to Eoin McKeon, who announced his retirement from professional rugby today.

McKeon was released by Connacht during the summer, which came as a surprise to many supporters who had watched the Galway native play his part in some of the Westerners' biggest days.

The 29-year-old had been assessing his options before making any final decision, but in light of Covid-19, McKeon has now called time on his career.

The back-row, who made his debut for his home province in 2010, went on to play 137 times for Connacht, while he also represented Ireland at U-20 level, as well as with the Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland team.

“Better late than never but I didn’t want to officially announce anything until I knew exactly what the next step in my career would be,” McKeon wrote in a statement today.

“I have officially decided to hang up the boots. It was always going to come to an end at some stage and I’m happy that I am now in a position to decide what is best for me.

“I wish to thank Connacht for the opportunity to play for my province. From inviting me into the academy to giving me my first professional contract, it has been an amazing experience.

“To the players I met along the way, I consider you all lifelong friends. I want to thank the coaches too, they helped to mould me into the person I am today and for that I am grateful.

“To the medical staff who kept me safe throughout my 10 years, thank you. To all the wider staff at Connacht, from the groundsmen, commercial, marketing, HR and CEO, everyone has been a pleasure to work with.

“To the Connacht Clan, you have been a great support and the Sportsground wouldn’t be the same without you. Rugby Players Ireland, thanks for allowing me to represent the players as best I could, I hope I did enough for them.

“Lastly and most importantly, I’d like to thank my family and friends. You have been my rock and helped me through this mad journey.

“I’ve had such an amazing career with plenty of ups and downs but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many.

“Go raibh maith agat. Eoin.”

Speaking via a video press conference shortly after McKeon’s announcement, Friend said that he will go down as one of the greats to have played at the Sportsground.

“I worked with Eoin for two years and he’s a great team man and a very talented footballer,” the Connacht boss commented.

“He’s a Galway man, Connacht pride themselves on their homegrown players, and he’s certainly left a legacy there in terms of what he’s contributed to Connacht rugby.

“It’s always sad when you see somebody choosing to hang up their boots when you still believe he’s got something there to show.

“But Eoin obviously has had a lot of time to think about that, he’s an intelligent man off the field and I know he has big aspirations for life after rugby too so I’m sure he’s going to be fine.

“He can walk away very proud of what he has given Connacht Rugby. He’s certainly a player up there with the best of them.”

