'He as all the attributes we were looking for' - Andy Friend hails signing of new Connacht lock

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has hailed the signing of Tongan international lock Leva Fifita.

The Western province have been in the market for a new second-row after Quinn Roux announced that he would be leaving Connacht at the end of the season.

Fifita will join from Grenoble, where he has made 65 appearances in four seasons with the French club.

The 31-year-old has won 19 caps for Tonga and featured at all four games at the 2019 World Cup.

Incoming Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal worked with Fifita for two seasons when he was head coach of Grenoble.

Friend had previously confirmed that Connacht were granted permission by the IRFU to sign a non-Irish qualified (NIQ) lock and the Westerners' boss believes Fifita ticks all of the boxes.

"In Leva Fifita we have been able to identify all the attributes we were looking for in a new lock," Friend said.

"He is a tall, strong athlete who will complement our existing second rowers, and also brings with him a good deal of experience at club and international level.

"We’re really pleased he has decided to join us and I know he will fit in nicely with the squad.”

Fifita, who will move to Galway this summer, is relishing getting started with his new club.

“I’m very excited to be joining Connacht Rugby,” the Tongan said.

"I know Dewald very well from my time in Grenoble and after chatting to Andy Friend I believe this is the right step to make in my career. I’m looking forward to moving to the West of Ireland and play my part in helping the team succeed into the future.”