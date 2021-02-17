Friend backing ‘pragmatic’ Carty for return to Ireland jersey

Connacht coach Andy Friend says that Jack Carty is back to the form which saw him selected for the World Cup and that he is primed to perform for Ireland if given the chance.

Friend believes Carty is a stronger player now after his World Cup experience in Japan and has backed him to deliver if he is drafted in.

The 28-year-old was included in the squad when the Six Nations resumed in the autumn but did not add to his ten Irish caps, the last of which was won off the bench against Russia in the World Cup, having started the previous game in the shock loss to Japan.

Carty has been in superb form for Connacht this season, the highlight coming in his 25-point haul in the 35-24 victory over Leinster at the RDS last month.

“We’ve regular chats and I’m aware of his frustration. At the same time I’m aware, and he’s aware, that he needs to bring more consistency to his game and that has been the message delivered to him.

Read More

“He is pragmatic about that. He still has ambitions to play for his country. I think he is in a real purple patch at the moment. We are starting to see the Jack Carty that I saw in my first year here when he was brilliant and which led to that Irish selection and the World Cup.

“He is a really talented player and we all see that. I think his ability off the boot is one of the best I’ve ever seen. He’s got a brilliant long kicking game, he’s got lovely little grubbers, his kick for touch is fantastic.

“We have been talking about introducing in his kicking repertoire a bomb which would really add, but his ability to see space and put the ball there is probably the best I’ve seen. I love seeing that bloke when he is full of confidence and at the moment he looks like he’s full of confidence.

“And all we can do is work with him on our game-plan and make sure he has got full clarity on what he’s doing, give him the support to say, ‘You are the man there and go and do your stuff Jack’.

“We are seeing that at the moment and I know if he keeps that up I believe the Irish team will have to come knocking for him,” said Friend.

The Connacht coach dismissed comments from his Australian compatriot Matt Williams who, in his role as a TV pundit, suggested that the likes of Harry or Ross Byrne should head to the Sportsground for game-time even if it meant that Carty would have to step aside.

“We have got some real quality here, I actually don’t see an opening in the number 10 jersey here at Connacht,” added Friend, who said that Carty had to battle to get the out-half slot back from Conor Fitzgerald when he returned from the World Cup.

“With regard to the World Cup stuff, Jack has 100pc parked that and I think we have seen that now with the form he is in. He has grown since the World Cup.

“He worked really really hard on the performance skills part of the game and I’m seeing real growth and at the age of 28 he still has a lot of growing in him. That’s the exciting part of Jack, we’ve all seen glimpses of the brilliance of Jack Carty and if he gets that on a consistent basis, he would be a very hard man not to be selected.”

Read More

Online Editors