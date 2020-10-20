First Covid case in Connacht as academy player returns positive test

A Connacht Academy player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Connacht have announced that an Academy player has tested positive for Covid-19.

In what is the first confirmed case within the club, Connacht's preparations for Sunday's Guinness PRO14 game in Edinburgh will be permitted to continue, as the player in question has been self-isolating since last Wednesday, having been identified as a close contact of a positive case.

All other PCR tests which were carried out on the Connacht squad produced negative results, with training resuming at the Sportsground today.

The Academy player is asymptomatic, while a second Academy player is also self-isolating having been identified as a close contact.

The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

Online Editors