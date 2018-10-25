Finlay Bealham signs contract extension with Connacht

Bealham's new deal will keep him at the Sportsground until the end of the 2020/21 season and comes on the same day as Keith Earls signed a three-year extension with Munster.

Bealham, who has been capped seven times for Ireland, was this week named in Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad for the upcoming November internationals.

"I am hugely grateful to everyone in Connacht for the opportunities given to me to develop as a player and progress from the Connacht Academy programme to being part of the senior side," said Bealham.

"There is huge ambition in Connacht at the moment with exciting plans both on and off the field which I look forward to being part of. As a squad we are determined to bring further success to the province in the seasons ahead."

Connacht coach Andy Friend added: "Finlay will be central to our ambitions for the coming seasons.

"He is in excellent form this season and it is great to see that form been rewarded with inclusion in the Ireland squad this week. He is an outstanding scrummager and we are delighted that he has signed a contract extension for another two seasons."

Online Editors