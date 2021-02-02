Delahunt calls on Connacht to regain composure and get Champions Cup ambitions back on track

Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt has said his side need to reclaim their composure after a series of devastating set-backs in recent weeks which has imperilled their Champions Cup qualification hopes.

His side travel to Rodney Parade this Friday to face Dragons and, although Munster continue to streak away in their bid to confirm a Guinness PRO 14 final berth in the amended play-off race, returning to the Champions Cup is a priority for the westerners.

“The mood is good,” said Delahunt, as his side were forced to switch their morning training session from their Sportsground home to the nearby artificial soccer pitch in Castle Park, another reminder of the province’s desperate need to revamp their HQ.

“It’s a must-win game if we are to have any aspirations to go forward. Consistency has been our problem and also within games. We are good in parts but a few minutes where we knock off has cost us results.

“Playing away at the moment is the same as at home with no crowds and that is something we’re massively missing here in terms of getting us through games. You’d rather play anywhere else than Rodney parade with or without crowds but we need to win.

“Composure is key, making right decision at right times. We’re a young squad and we’re all learning at the same time and learning together. We have spoken about it and small decisions are making massive impacts on us.”

Paddy McAllister (hand) and Tiernan O’Halloran (thigh) will return to training this week in a bid to feature against the Dragons on Friday night as Friend’s side seek to stabilise their wobbly Champions Cup qualification path.

Stephen Kerins (knee) sustained a knee injury in training last week and will undergo further investigation to determine his management.

Sean O’Brien and Ben O'Donnell are both continuing their progression through graduated return to play protocols following head injuries sustained in the defeat to Munster last month.

Sam Arnold (chest), Tom Farrell (knee), Stephen Fitzgerald (knee) and Cillian Gallagher (shoulder) remain on the long-term injury list.

