Coronavirus outbreak at Dragons means Connacht visit cancelled

Connacht’s away trip to face the Dragons on Saturday evening is the latest Guinness PRO14 fixture to fall by the wayside after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Welsh side’s camp.

As a result, Public Health Wales and the PRO14’s Medical Advisory Group have agreed to close the region for a fortnight.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Munster, who played Dragons last weekend, returned no positive tests from their Covid-19 PCR testing this week.

It’s the second Connacht match in a row to be postponed as a result of cases in an opposition squad after their fixture against Benetton was put off last weekend. The Italians have also had their game against Munster postponed this weekend.

The PRO14 hope to re-fix games in early 2021, but there are concerns that further postponements may put pressure on the amount of weekends available to the competition. Dragons' game against Glasgow next week has also been postponed, while their match against Edinburgh in Round Seven is also under review.

Connacht confirmed that their squad’s tests have all come back negative and they will hope to get back to action against Scarlets next weekend.

Online Editors