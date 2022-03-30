Connacht's Tom Daly to miss first leg of Heineken Cup clash with Leinster but will be back for Aviva Stadium date

Tom Daly has escaped a lengthy ban after his red card against Leinster, meaning he should be available to face his old team in the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 clash at the Aviva Stadium.

The Carlow native was sent off for a head-high tackle on Ciaran Frawley early in last Saturday's derby defeat and that decision was upheld by Welsh judicial officer Declan Goodwin.

He deemed the offence worthy of a six-game ban, but took Daly's record of good discipline and his on-field apology to Frawley into account and reduced it to three.

The third of those matches is the second leg, but under current World Rugby rules Daly can get out of that suspension by doing a 'tackle intervention programme'.

He'll miss this week's game against Benetton and the first leg of Friday week, but will be back for the Good Friday showdown at the Aviva.

A URC statement read: “The Red Card disciplinary process for Tom Daly of Connacht was heard by a Judicial Officer after he was sent off in the United Rugby Championship Round 14 game against Leinster on Saturday, March 26.

“The Player received a Red Card in the second minute at The Sportsground under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“The Judicial Officer overseeing the disciplinary process, Declan Goodwin (Wales) determined that the Player’s actions met the threshold of a Red Card and that the act of foul play warranted a sanction. Mr Goodwin determined the entry point be mid-range which carried a suspension of six (6) weeks.

"However, considering the Player accepted that the act of foul play warranted a Red Card, has a clean previous record, made an on-field apology to Ciaran Frawley (Leinster No.12) and the match officials and his exemplary behaviour during the process these considerations entitled him to full (50 per cent) mitigation.

“The Player has been banned for a period of three games.

Fixtures Tom Daly is unavailable for:

Connacht v Benetton (April 2)

Connacht v Leinster (April 8)

Connacht v Leinster (April 15 – This may be replaced by World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme).”