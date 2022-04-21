Connacht's Tietie Tiumauga to join French side Colomiers at end of season

Tietie Tuimauga will leave Connacht at the end of the season

Connacht prop Tietie Tuimauga will join French side Colomiers, when his short-term deal with the Western province finishes at the end of the season.

Tuimauga joined Connacht earlier this season as injury cover, but he will end his brief stay in Galway by moving to France.

The 28-year-old Samoan international has signed a two-year contract with the option of a third year at Colomiers, who currently sit sixth in the PRO D2 table.

Tuimauga has played 10 games for Connacht but didn't travel to South Africa as head coach Andy Friend decided to leave departing players at home.

Meanwhile, former Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning captain Charlie Ryan has signed his first professional contract with Leinster.

Despite some suggestion the 23-year-old could depart Leinster, Ryan will step up to the senior squad next season.

The lock has yet to feature for Leo Cullen's side, but he will be expected to push on in the coming months.

Another Ireland U-20s graduate Liam Turner has also signed a senior deal with Leinster.

The centre has played six games for Leinster, while Turner (22) has also been involved with the Ireland Sevens, as well as featuring for Trinity in the Energia All-Ireland League.