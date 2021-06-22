Connacht's Sean O'Brien forced to retire due to concussion

Connacht flanker Sean O'Brien has been forced to retire at the age of 26 following a concussion injury.

Galway-native O'Brien came through the Connacht Academy and made his professional debut away to Enisey-STM during the 2015/16 Challenge Cup.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Connacht Rugby for making a young boy's dream come true. The memories and friendships made will last a lifetime," said O'Brien.

"I'd also like to thank all those in Wegians, Roscrea and Calasanctius who played their part in making it possible, and in particular my Dad Iain who coached me throughout my youth.

"Not everyone gets a fairytale ending but I will never forget just how lucky I was to be a part of this club.

"I am looking forward to cheering in the stands."