Connacht's Ireland hopefuls to get chance to impress before Six Nations as PRO14 clash is brought forward

Connacht will face the Ospreys in the PRO14 before Andy Farrell's names his Ireland squad for the Six Nations. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Connacht's postponed PRO14 clash with the Ospreys has been brought forward and will be played on Sunday January 24.

The decision means the province's Ireland hopefuls will get a chance to impress Andy Farrell and get some valuable game-time under their belt before the Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday February 7.

The cancellation of the final two rounds of the pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup left the provinces without games and, until today, Munster's match against Leinster was the only Irish fixture before Farrell names his squad.

That has led to some concern that Ireland players at Ulster and Connacht will be undercooked going into the tournament, especially having been managed over the Christmas period.

Now, the likes of Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Marmion, Dave Heffernan, Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury will get a chance to show their hand ahead of the squad being named after the game.

The Ospreys will also be at full-strength for the fixture, which was originally called off due to Covid-19 cases in the Welsh side's camp and was re-fixed for February before being brought forward.

Sunday, Jan 24: Connacht v Ospreys, Sportsground, 3.0; TG4

Online Editors