Connacht’s green light to sign non-Irish Roux replacement

Connacht have been granted permission by the IRFU to sign a non-Irish qualified (NIQ) lock as a replacement for Quinn Roux.

The 16-times capped Ireland international has played his final game for Connacht after rejecting the club’s latest contract offer.

Roux, who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, will leave Galway this summer, thus bringing the curtain down on his nine-year stay in Ireland, as well as his international career.

Connacht have been left disappointed by Roux’s decision, with Toulon believed to be one of the clubs looking to snap up the South African born 30-year-old.

Andy Friend has already begun the search for a new second-row and he has been boosted by being able to look outside of Ireland.

The Westerners’ head coach previously quipped that Connacht have had to shop “in Aldi as opposed to Brown Thomas”, but Friend confirmed that the IRFU will

sign-off on a foreign signing.

“We have the opportunity to get a NIQ player,” he said.

“If there was an Irish-qualified player that we thought could fill the shoes of Quinn Roux, then we would certainly look at that.

“But when you look around the provinces, those players aren’t available.

“So, there’s every chance we’re going to get a NIQ player. We’re losing a top-quality player, we want to replace him with a NIQ.

“We’ve lost a big-bodied man who shifts bodies. Quinn is a big human, very, very good in the lineout, and attack and maul defence. That’s what we’re looking for, we will try and replace like for like.”

Connacht currently have four NIQ players on their books – Ben O’Donnell, John Porch, Abraham Papali’i and Jarrad Butler. Although captain Butler is now Irish-qualified, he must be capped to no longer be deemed NIQ.

“We get no favours with that,” Friend added.

“We’ve got funds to bring in somebody that’s going to be quality. Our intention is now to find that person and get them here ready for next year.”

Roux’s fellow Ireland lock Ultan Dillane is set to return against Munster on Friday, but Butler (head) and Matt Healy (jaw) are doubtful.