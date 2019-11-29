Connacht's Bundee Aki signs contract extension with IRFU

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has signed a three-year contract extension that will tie him to Connacht until 2023.

Aki has won 23 caps since making his debut against South Africa in 2017 and started every match of the Grand Slam triumph a year later.

The powerful 29-year-old was a key member of Ireland's squad for the recent World Cup in Japan until receiving a red card for a high tackle against Samoa.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given to represent both Connacht and Ireland and am delighted to extend my Irish Rugby Football Union contract," Aki said.

"Everyone in Connacht has been incredibly supportive of both me and my family and the Ireland supporters have been fantastic since I was selected for the national squad.

"I want to play my part in helping Connacht achieve their ambitious plans in the years to come."

Aki joined Connacht in 2014 and was instrumental in the province's PRO12 success in 2016.

