Connacht to sign Irish-qualified South African centre Shayne Bolton for 2021-22 season

Connacht are set to sign Irish-qualified South African centre Shayne Bolton ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Independent.ie understands that an agreement has been reached with the highly-rated powerful midfielder, who will turn 21 later this month.

Bolton has Irish family roots and he has been part of the Cheetahs' recent training squad following a successful underage career, during which he played for the Blue Bulls Country Districts at the U-18 Academy Week and for Free State in last year’s SA Rugby U-21 Championship, while he also impressed in this year's Varsity Cup.

Bolton's departure will be seen as a big loss to the South African system, but Connacht supporters can look forward to the 1.88m, 98kg skilful centre arriving in Galway over the coming months.

Although Connacht head coach Andy Friend had indicated last week that there were unlikely to be any more signings for now, that picture has now changed.

Connacht are expected to announce the signing of Bolton in the next week or so, while the Westerners have also upped their search for a new loosehead in light of Denis Buckley's serious knee injury.

Work is currently ongoing behind the scenes in order to bring another prop to the Sportsground.

James Cronin is leaving Munster, but it remains to be seen if Connacht will make a move for the experienced loosehead.

Connacht have confirmed that as well as Quinn Roux, Stephen Fitzgerald and Sean O’Brien, Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Cillian Gallagher, Conor Kenny, Stephen Kerins and Paddy McAllister will also leave the club.

25-year-old former Ireland U-20 scrum-half Kerins will join the growing Irish contingent at high-flying English Championship outfit Ealing Trailfinders.

Another ex-Ireland U-20, McAllister has called him on his career at 31, following spells with his home province Ulster, Aurillac, Gloucester and Connacht.

Meanwhile, English referee Karl Dickson will take charge of Ireland's summer Test against Japan at the Aviva Stadium on July 3, with Mathieu Raynal set to oversee the Test against USA in Dublin a week later on July 10.

Raynal will also referee the third Lions Test in South Africa, with Australian Nic Berry and Kiwi Ben O'Keefe to take charge of the first and second Tests respectively.

Elsewhere, Joshua Brennan, son of former Ireland international Trevor, has been included in France's squad for the upcoming U-20s Six Nations.

Brennan, a powerful lock, has already played for Toulouse in the Top 14 and he also featured for the French U-20s last year.

Second-row Theo Ntamack, son of legendary French great Emile and younger brother of current Les Bleus star Romain, has also been named in the squad, along with another well-known family member, Edgar Retiere, son of ex-France assistant coach Didier and brother of France winger Arthur.

The Ireland U-20s squad will be announced at midday on Thursday.