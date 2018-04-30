Connacht to part ways with head coach Kieran Keane after just one season in charge
Connacht are parting company with coach Kieran Keane after just one season of a three year-contract.
A Connacht spokesman would not comment when asked about the New Zealander’s departure from the Sportsground, which is understood to be imminent.
Despite signing off with a huge win over Leinster on Saturday, Connacht finished in second last place in their Guinness Pro 14 conference, one spot above Zebre. They qualified for the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup but were beaten at home in their quarter-final tie by Gloucester.
While results are not always the sole criterion in assessing the performance of coaches in Connacht, it’s understood more was expected of Keane given the number of fit players available to him compared to other seasons.
A statement is not expected until loose ends are tied up regarding his contract but the search for a replacement is already underway.
Keane, described a year ago by Connacht CEO Willie Ruane as 'the perfect fit', is a former All Black with an extensive coaching CV that includes assisting Dave Rennie at the Chiefs and Jamie Joseph at the Highlanders. He was head coach of the Tasman Makos whom he led to an ITM Cup title in 2013.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'That's what we can do, and just f***ing back the lads! Sorry! Just back the lads'
- Watch: Connacht crowd goes wild as John Muldoon sinks conversion in final appearance
- Perfect exit for Muldoon in record rout of Leinster