Connacht to part ways with head coach Kieran Keane after just one season in charge

A Connacht spokesman would not comment when asked about the New Zealander’s departure from the Sportsground, which is understood to be imminent.

Despite signing off with a huge win over Leinster on Saturday, Connacht finished in second last place in their Guinness Pro 14 conference, one spot above Zebre. They qualified for the knockout stages of the Challenge Cup but were beaten at home in their quarter-final tie by Gloucester.

While results are not always the sole criterion in assessing the performance of coaches in Connacht, it’s understood more was expected of Keane given the number of fit players available to him compared to other seasons.