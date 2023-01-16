Connacht sign Aussie winger John Porch up for another two years

CONNACHT have confirmed that winger John Porch has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at the province until 2025.

The former Australia Sevens international, who is now qualified to play for Ireland on residency, has been a consistent performer for the province since joining in 2019.

Strong in the air and an evasive carrier with ball in hand, he’s scored 17 tries in 72 games – the latest of which was a spectacular finish against Brive last Saturday.

He had interest from elsewhere, but opted to remain.

“I’m really pleased to agree a contract extension with Connacht,” he told the Connacht website.

"I know there was some speculation about my future but I’ve decided I want to help this club go from strength to strength. I’m enjoying life in the West of Ireland and there are some really exciting plans for the future that I want to be a part of.”

Departing director of rugby Andy Friend, who signed Porch having worked with him in Australia, said it was good to have him on board for another two seasons.

“Porchy has every attribute you look for in a back three player, so securing his services is a brilliant bit of news for the club,” he said..

"I know it was a very big decision for he and his wife, and it shows John’s affection for Connacht and willingness to help the club to continue to grow over the next few years.”