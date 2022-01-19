Connacht have rewarded six of the province's exciting young players with professional contracts ahead of next season.

Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oisín McCormack, Darragh Murray, Ciaran Booth and Diarmuid Kilgallen will make the step-up from the Academy to the senior squad this summer.

Galway-born Forde, who can play 10 or 12, impressed for the Ireland U-20s last year, having come through Galway Corinthians RFC at club level and played school rugby with Colaiste Iognaid (The Jes).

Jennings also impressed for the Ireland U-20s last season, and like Forde, the centre has come through the Connacht system with Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College. He recently played for the Ireland Sevens.

Versatile back-row McCormack followed Jennings' pathway from Garbally and Ballinasloe. The 20-year-old scored tries in consecutive Connacht Schools Cup finals in 2018 and 2019.

Murray is the younger brother of senior lock Niall, who has enjoyed an impressive run of form under Andy Friend. Fellow lock Darragh will be hoping for something similar as the Buccaneers RFC and Colaiste Chiarain Athlone man looks to build on his growing reputation.

Booth has bounced back well from a horrific knee injury suffered whilst playing for the Ireland U-20s a couple of years ago. The 21-year-old back-row was born in England and joined the Connacht Academy from Sale Sharks.

Finally, Kilgallen has already made five appearances for Friend's side. The back-three player made his senior debut against Munster in August 2020.

"I’d like to congratulate the six men on their impending move to the pro team, and to their respective clubs and schools that have played a big part in their success,” Connacht Rugby academy manager Eric Elwood said.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby has worked tremendously hard at all levels to give them the platform to succeed and I’d like to acknowledge the work done by the coaches as well as the wider Academy staff.

Read More

“That said, it’s up to the players themselves to take the opportunities afforded to them and they’ve done just that. I know they each have what is required to take that next step in their careers."

Head coach Friend added: "This is a special day both for Connacht Rugby and for Ciaran, Cathal, Shane, Diarmuid, Oisín and Darragh.

“They have each forged their own paths to professional rugby through hard-work and dedication, and with the help of their coaches, parents and volunteers along the way.

“It’s particularly pleasing that 4 of the 6 players came through the Connacht pathway, playing their club and school rugby here in the West of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to further integrating them into the pro set-up and help us challenge for honours in the years ahead.”