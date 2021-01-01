Connacht reveal positive Covid tests but Leinster clash will go ahead

Connacht’s clash with Leinster will still go ahead in Dublin in the RDS tomorrow (7.30pm), despite the westerners revealing an undisclosed number of positive Covid-19 tests.

This comes in the wake of Leinster’s revelation earlier this week that they too had unearthed two positive tests.

“This follows the weekly round of PCR testing, and separate tests conducted at the start of the week after a small number of players presented minor symptoms,” said Connacht in a statement, without revealing how many players were infected.

“These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.”

However, both the HSE and PRO14 officials have green-lighted the game despite the multiple positive tests, none of which are presumably not in the front row, as an English league game was postponed when just one front-rower was tested from the Harlequins club.

“In total 68 Connacht players and staff tested negative this week and, following full engagement with public health authorities and PRO14 Rugby, they are satisfied the game can proceed as scheduled.”

Read More

Online Editors