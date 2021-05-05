Connacht pair of Jonny Murphy and Dylan Tierney-Martin sign on for 2021/22 season

Dylan Tierney-Martin of Connacht on his debut during the Guinness PRO14 match against Scarlets in March. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Connacht have secured the futures of two of their hookers, as Jonny Murphy and Dylan Tierney-Martin have put pen to paper on new deals for the 2021-22 season.

Murphy (29) joined Connacht in 2018 following spells at Rotherham and Ulster, and has made 14 appearances for the Western province.

Tierney-Martin (21) is the latest Connacht Academy graduate to sign his first professional contract with the club.

The Galway native came through the ranks at Corinthians RFC and The Bish and played a major role in the Ireland U20s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign in 2019, finishing as top try scorer with four tries.

“We’re really pleased to be in a position to retain both Jonny and Dylan for next season,” Connacht head coach Andy Friend said.

“They are both excellent players and will provide further depth at hooker alongside Dave Heffernan and Shane Delahunt.

“Jonny has been a very dependable player for us the past few years and is a popular player in the dressing room, and in Dylan we have another local prospect who’s come through the ranks here.

“This is a proud day not just for Dylan but all the coaches and volunteers at Corinthians and The Bish who helped him along the way.”