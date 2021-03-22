Connacht let 21-point lead slip as Scarlets prevail in 11-try thriller

Connacht were 33-12 ahead at the break, but the Scarlets hit back. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Connacht threw away a 21-point lead as they finished their PRO14 season with a 41-36 defeat to the Scarlets in what was an enthralling contest in Llanelli.

Andy Friend's side totally dominated the first-half and had the bonus point secured at the interval but they were totally blown away by the Scarlets in the second forty.

The Scarlets drew first blood when Wales flanker Aaron Shingler touched down at the far left-hand corner, courtesy of a well-timed looping pass from Steffan Hughes. But the visitors hit back immediately with Scarlets hooker Marc Jones sent to the sin bin for killing the ball.

The ball was eventually spun wide for John Porch to coast over for their opening try. They were soon celebrating their second try when Abraham Papali’i powered over from short range. Tom Rodgers then had a try disallowed for the hosts, with Pieter Scholtz sent to the sin bin for leading with his elbow.

Connacht then scored arguably the try of the season with a magnificent 50 metre break from Sean O’Brien, who offloaded to Porch. Porch then delicately flicked the ball back inside to O’Brien who touched down.

Hughes hit back with a try for the Scarlets before further Connacht tries through Dominic Robertson-McCoy, and Kieran Marmion gave the visitors a commanding 33-12 lead at the interval. But the second-half was a complete role reversal of the first as the Scarlets scored a flurry of tries within 18 minutes with Hughes, Dane Blacker and Rodgers all crossing.

The Scarlets were now rampant and took the lead through Dan Jones’ boot after Connacht pulled down in the maul and they extended their lead even further when replacement prop Javan Sebastian powered over from short range. But Jack Carty secured two losing bonus points with a late penalty.

Scarlets: T Rodgers; T Prydie (W Homer 58), T Morgan (J Williams 41), S Hughes, S Evans (A O’Brien 41); D Jones, D Blacker; S Thomas (K Mathias 59), M Jones (R Elias 11-20, 59), P Scholtz (J Sebastian 59), L Rawlins (J Sebastian 29-39, T Ratuva 57), M Jones, A Shingler, J Morgan, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements not used: U Cassiem

Connacht: J Porch; B O’Donnell (P Sullivan 57), S O’Brien, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (J Carty 60), K Marmion; J Duggan, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, G Thornbury (O Dowling 52), P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’I (S Masterson 52).

Replacements not used: D Tierney-Martin, M Burke, F Bealham, C Reilly

SCORERS

Scarlets:

Tries: A Shingler 3, S Hughes 31, 46, D Blacker 51, T Rodgers 56, J Sebastian 74

Conversions: D Jones 32, 47, 52, 75

Penalties: D Jones 71

Connacht:

Tries: J Porch 13, A Papali’I 18, S O’Brien 28, D Robertson-McCoy 36, K Marmion 39

Conversions: S Fitzgerald 14, 29, 37, 40

Penalties: J Carty 79

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).

Star man: Johnny Williams (Scarlets)

