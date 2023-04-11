Connacht land Sevens star Liam McNamara for next season as stars return for key Cardiff clash

Connacht have announced the signing of Australia and Ireland Sevens international Liam McNamara ahead of next season.

The former Queensland Reds player, who worked with departing Connacht coach Andy Friend with the Australia Sevens team, can play at out-half and full-back.

Injury stunted his career in Australia, but he moved to Scotland and was playing club rugby when the Ireland Sevens programme drafted him in after World Rugby changed their eligibility rules to allow players line out for a second country after a three-year stand down period.

McNamara (26), who qualifies for Ireland through his Dublin-born father, has impressed for the Ireland Sevens side this season and Friend and Connacht coach Pete Wilkins were impressed enough to offer him a deal.

“We have been tracking Liam's development over recent seasons and he has made a great impression both in the XV’s and Sevens game,” Wilkins said.

“He is a player who has experience across almost every position in the backline, from the back three, to midfield and fly-half, so provides us with multiple options and helps to further build our depth for next season. In that regard Liam is the perfect addition to our squad and we're excited to welcome him to Connacht Rugby.”

Meanwhile, Connacht will welcome Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler and Josh Murphy back for Saturday’s key meeting with Cardiff at the Sportsground.

The province need a win to keep their chances of qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup and the United Rugby Championship play-offs alive.

Like Connacht, the Welsh region have plenty to play for as they lead their conference and have their own Champions Cup chances in their own hands.

“What we do know is that their season is in the balance too now,” Friend said.

“They’ve got everything to play for in the URC. They’ll be seeing us as an opportunity to come across and try and get a much-needed win in helping them to be the number one Welsh team.

“We’ve got a job to do ourselves and that’s why it’s such an exciting and important game this weekend.”