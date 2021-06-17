Connacht land Leinster prop McGrath

CONNACHT have added Leinster prop Greg McGrath to their squad ahead of next season.

The Wexford native made his debut for his home province against the Westeners during the Christmas interpros and has played two senior games since.

However, with Andy Friend looking to bolster his options after starting loosehead prop Denis Buckley was ruled out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Paddy McAllister retired, he's decided to move to Galway in search of more game-time.

A former Ireland U-20 international who plays his club rugby for Lansdowne and can operate on either side of the scrum, McGrath will hope to make a big impact at the Sportsground as he follows in the foot-steps of Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling who made the same move last summer.