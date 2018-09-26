Connacht insist John Muldoon's conversion last season 'not disrespectful' despite Cian Healy claim

Connacht players and management have rejected Cian Healy's claims they offended Leinster and 'did not take them seriously' when dishing out a 37-point hammering at the Sportsground last April.

Healy spoke of his annoyance at the weekend that John Muldoon took the final conversion in a 47-10 rout in what was the final act of the No 8's Connacht career.

Connacht assistant coach Jimmy Duffy and back-row Seán O'Brien said yesterday the last thing they were trying to do was insult the Leinster players and all Muldoon wanted to do was sign off his playing career with a flourish.

The teams meet on Saturday for the first time since the incident and Duffy insisted they were more focused on preparing for the clash at the Sportsground rather than sifting through old fires.

"You'd have to ask Mul about that one. It was definitely something we didn't plan on doing," said Duffy. "It just happened, it was one of those things. It had happened even before we even realised it had happened. There was definitely not a disrespectful element to it."

O'Brien missed the game due to a concussion but felt the incident and Leinster's annoyance was much ado about nothing.

"Look, I think that was just an off-the-cuff thing from Mul. I don't think it was meant to be inflammatory in any way," said O'Brien, who is fit for Saturday but Gavin Thornbury will miss out.

