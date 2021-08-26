Connacht include Ireland U-20 stars in Academy squad for new season

Josh O'Connor of Ireland in action during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Connacht have confirmed their Academy line-up for the new season, with new faces Will Reilly and Josh O'Connor joining a group of six homegrown players who played for Ireland's U-20s in the recent Six Nations.

Eric Elwood will be tasked with turning 12 young guns into potential first-team options for head coach Andy Friend.

Shane Jennings, Donnacha Byrne, Cathal Forde, Eoin de Butléar, Oisin McCormack and Darragh Murray were all involved in Richie Murphys' squad, while Sam Illo is another member of that squad who'll be part of the Connacht set-up this eason.

“We are really pleased with the talent we have in the Academy squad this season," former Ireland out-half Elwood said.

"Six players gained huge experience on the international scene over the summer which is a testament to their development the past few years. This was Connacht's highest ever representation at this level which speaks volumes of their quality.

"The lack of club and schools rugby last season has proved a challenge for us all, but with our U-18s and U-19s competing in the Interpro Series, more players both in and out of our Academy will gain vital playing time and given an opportunity to impress.

"There’s been plenty of changes behind the scenes with new staff and structures to help support our pathway players, so we’re really excited by what can be achieved in the years ahead.”

CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD 2021/22

Declan Adamson (Hooker), Ciaran Booth (Back-row), Donnacha Byrne (Back-row), Cathal Forde (Out-half/centre), Shane Jennings (Centre), Diarmuid Kilgallen (Back-three), Oisin McCormack (Back-row), Darragh Murray (second-row), Josh O'Connor (Back-three), WIll Reilly (Scrum-half), Charlie Ward (prop)