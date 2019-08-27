The Russian Rugby Union have announced that their final World Cup warm-up game will be against Connacht on September 7.

Connacht heading to Moscow to face Ireland's pool opponents Russia in World Cup warm-up game

Ireland will take on Russia at the World Cup on October 3 and Andy Friend’s Connacht side will make the long journey to Moscow as part of their pre-season preparations.

Russia have been in wretched form recently having been hammered 85-15 by Italy two weeks ago before suffering a shock 35-22 home defeat to English Championship side Jersey this evening.

Connacht have previous experience of playing in Russia when they travelled to Siberia in the Challenge Cup back in 2015.

Russia are captained by Vasily Artemyev, who attended Blackrock College as well as UCD.

